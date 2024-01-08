Spinach And Sun-Dried Tomato Puffs Recipe

Encased in flaky and crispy puff pastry, these spinach and sun-dried tomato puffs make a delicious appetizer, finger food, or snack. For this vegetarian version, recipe developer Annabelle Randles uses goat cheese to give the filling a creamy tanginess and sun-dried tomato instead of bacon to add a rich umami flavor. Whether you enjoy them with simple sides as a light meal or serve them as an appetizer for a holiday party, the puffs are easy to make and offer the perfect balance of flavors and textures.

The puffs are baked in a non-stick muffin tin that helps the puff pastry maintain its shape and creates a convenient serving size. If you would like to make bite-sized mini puffs instead, simply swap the regular-size muffin tin for a mini muffin tin and cut the puff pastry into smaller squares. The recipe below yields around 24 to 30 mini puffs. While puff pastry is the traditional choice for spinach puffs, if you prefer a different texture, Randles suggests that you experiment with other doughs such as crescent roll dough or phyllo dough.

These spinach puffs are best served warm and fresh, but leftovers can be kept refrigerated for a day or two in an airtight container. Reheat them in the oven to maintain their crispiness.