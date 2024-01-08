Spinach And Sun-Dried Tomato Puffs Recipe
Encased in flaky and crispy puff pastry, these spinach and sun-dried tomato puffs make a delicious appetizer, finger food, or snack. For this vegetarian version, recipe developer Annabelle Randles uses goat cheese to give the filling a creamy tanginess and sun-dried tomato instead of bacon to add a rich umami flavor. Whether you enjoy them with simple sides as a light meal or serve them as an appetizer for a holiday party, the puffs are easy to make and offer the perfect balance of flavors and textures.
The puffs are baked in a non-stick muffin tin that helps the puff pastry maintain its shape and creates a convenient serving size. If you would like to make bite-sized mini puffs instead, simply swap the regular-size muffin tin for a mini muffin tin and cut the puff pastry into smaller squares. The recipe below yields around 24 to 30 mini puffs. While puff pastry is the traditional choice for spinach puffs, if you prefer a different texture, Randles suggests that you experiment with other doughs such as crescent roll dough or phyllo dough.
These spinach puffs are best served warm and fresh, but leftovers can be kept refrigerated for a day or two in an airtight container. Reheat them in the oven to maintain their crispiness.
Gather the ingredients for these spinach and sun-dried tomato puffs
To make these spinach and sun-dried tomato puffs you will need some frozen chopped spinach, sun-dried tomatoes in oil, 2 puff pastry sheets, onion, garlic, soft goat cheese, eggs, vegetable oil, and salt & pepper. You will also need some cooking spray to oil a 12-cup non-stick muffin tin.
Step 1: Add the onion to a frying pan
Add vegetable oil and onion to a frying pan.
Step 2: Fry the onion until soft
Fry over medium heat for 6-7 minutes until soft.
Step 3: Fry the garlic
Add garlic and fry for a minute.
Step 4: Mix in spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, and cheese
Remove the pan from the heat and mix in the spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, and goat cheese.
Step 5: Stir in one egg
Stir 1 egg into the mixture until well combined.
Step 6: Season to taste
Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Step 7: Cut the puff pastry
Cut the puff pastry into 12 squares of approximately 4x4 inches.
Step 8: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 9: Oil a muffin tin
Spray a 12-cup non-stick muffin tin with cooking spray.
Step 10: Shape the puffs
Line each cup of the muffin tin with a square of puff pastry, pressing the pastry down gently to the bottom of each cup.
Step 11: Fill the puffs
Share the spinach filling evenly between each puff pastry nest.
Step 12: Close the puffs
Stretching the dough if necessary, fold each pastry corner over the top of the puffs.
Step 13: Make the egg wash
To make the egg wash whisk an egg in a small bowl.
Step 14: Brush the puffs with egg wash
Brush the egg wash over the puffs.
Step 15: Bake the puffs
Bake the spinach puffs until golden, about 25 minutes.
Step 16: Leave to cool and serve
Leave to cool for 5 minutes before transferring to a tray to serve.
Can I make a vegan version of these spinach puffs?
You can easily make these spinach and sun-dried tomato puffs vegan. Many varieties of store-bought puff pastry are vegan, but double-check the ingredients to ensure everything is plant-based. To swap the egg wash for a vegan alternative, Randles suggests that you mix together a tablespoon of melted vegan butter with a teaspoon of dairy-free milk and a teaspoon of maple syrup.
For the filling, Randles suggests that you swap the goat cheese for a vegan cheese substitute such as vegan cream cheese, vegan feta cheese, almond cheese, or cashew cheese. Alternatively, you can also swap the cheese for tofu. Depending on your preference, you can use either extra-firm tofu for a chunkier texture or silken tofu for a creamier consistency. Remember to adjust the seasonings because tofu is milder-flavored than goat cheese, and to enhance the flavor, make sure to add some nutritional yeast. Nutritional yeast has a naturally cheesy and nutty taste, making it a popular ingredient for many plant-based recipes.
What can I serve with these spinach puffs?
These spinach and sun-dried tomato puffs are very versatile. Randles likes to serve them as an appetizer, snack, finger food, or even as a light lunch or dinner. Depending on how you serve them, the puffs pair well with a wide variety of accompaniments.
To balance the richness of the puff pastry and cheesy filling, Randles often enjoys them with a salad of crispy lettuce leaves and sliced tomatoes dressed with a zesty vinaigrette. Alternatively, for a more substantial meal, Randles suggests serving these puffs alongside a bowl of soup such as a roasted tomato soup, or a simple vegetable side like roasted asparagus or a steamed vegetable medley. Serve these puffs with a side of simple roasted potatoes for an even heartier meal. These spinach puffs pair well with refreshing beverages like chilled white wine, iced tea, lemonade, or sparkling water with citrus slices.
If you are serving these spinach puffs as part of an appetizer spread, you might want to follow the option of using a mini-muffin tin and cutting the puff pastry into smaller squares. You can serve them with crudités, a charcuterie board, or any other hors d'oeuvres you enjoy. You can also include some dipping sauces such as tzatziki, raita, minty yogurt sauce, aioli, marinara sauce, ranch dressing, salsa, or even guacamole.
- 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil
- ½ cup finely chopped onion
- 2 garlic cloves, grated
- 10 ounces frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed as dry as possible
- 2 ounces sun-dried tomatoes in oil, finely chopped
- 6 ounces soft goat cheese, crumbled
- 2 eggs
- salt & pepper
- 2 puff pastry sheets
- Cooking spray
|Calories per Serving
|107
|Total Fat
|7.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|33.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|4.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.0 g
|Total Sugars
|0.4 g
|Sodium
|146.6 mg
|Protein
|4.9 g