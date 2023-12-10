16 Underrated Foods To Include On Your Next Charcuterie Board

If you are going to build a charcuterie board, you probably already know that cured meats are traditionally the most important components. Nowadays, charcuterie boards have expanded to include all sorts of inventive and aesthetically pleasing ingredients. When creating a balanced spread, it's important to consider foods with varied textures and complementary flavors and colors. And, of course, making your charcuterie board Instagrammable is a crucial element to many in today's world, so honing your artistic arranging skills is also a must.

Beyond meats and cheeses, charcuterie boards should include several other snackable accompaniments. It should require little to no cooking, so think outside the box by looking for unexpected dips, condiments, dried foods, and fermented and pickled additions. Including a few impressive ingredients that your guests may have never thought to include before will make your board stand out from the others. Let's look at some underrated foods to include on your next charcuterie board.