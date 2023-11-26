Colorful Carrot And Goat Cheese Frittata Recipe
For an elegant yet easy brunch dish that comes together quickly but manages to impress every time, look no further than this colorful carrot and goat cheese frittata. This egg dish combines the natural sweetness of carrots with creamy goat cheese for a colorful and satisfying breakfast or brunch dish.
According to recipe developer Ksenia Prints, carrots are the star of the root vegetable world for their popularity with kids and adults, thanks to their sweet flavor and healthy dose of beta-carotene and other antioxidants. Roasted with olive oil, maple syrup, lemon juice, and salt and pepper, their natural sweetness gets amplified and their texture softens. They then become the perfect base for an airy and light egg bake, topped with tangy goat cheese that also provides calcium and protein.
Like other frittatas, this dish is easy to prepare in advance and can be served warm or at room temperature, making it convenient for breakfast or as part of a brunch spread. With just a few basic ingredients, this colorful carrot and goat cheese frittata comes together quickly for a nutritious meal that is perfect for fall brunch.
Gather the ingredients for this colorful carrot and goat cheese frittata
For this recipe, we selected carrots in various hues — from deep orange to pale purple — for visual and textural contrast, but you shouldn't feel limited by the colors; feel free to use any carrots you can easily find in your favorite stores or market! To flavor the veg, you will need olive oil and maple syrup, along with lemon juice, salt, and black pepper to taste for maximum flavor. Whole eggs provide the base for the frittata, while goat cheese lends creaminess and richness.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Line a baking sheet
Line a sheet tray with parchment paper.
Step 3: Cut the carrots
Cut carrots in half lengthwise.
Step 4: Arrange the carrots on the baking sheet
Place carrots on the prepared sheet tray and toss with olive oil, maple syrup, and lemon juice.
Step 5: Season the carrots
Season carrots with salt and black pepper.
Step 6: Roast
Transfer to the oven and roast for 20 minutes.
Step 7: Whisk the eggs
Meanwhile, whisk the eggs in a large bowl.
Step 8: Prep a casserole dish
Grease a casserole dish with cooking spray or butter.
Step 9: Transfer the carrots
Transfer the roasted carrots to the casserole dish.
Step 10: Add eggs
Pour the whisked eggs into the baking dish with the roasted carrots.
Step 11: Add goat cheese
Dollop all over with goat cheese.
Step 12: Bake
Bake for 15-20 minutes until the eggs are puffed and set.
Step 13: Serve
Allow to cool for 5 minutes before slicing into wedges and serving.
What ingredient swaps will work for this carrot and goat cheese frittata?
This recipe provides plenty of flexibility when it comes to ingredient swaps. If goat cheese is not your favorite or you want to experiment, substituting other cheeses like feta, ricotta, or cream cheese is no problem at all. Each of these cheeses will contribute their own unique flavor profile to the dish. Feta brings a salty tang, ricotta a mild creaminess, and cream cheese a subtle sweetness — all pairing nicely with the roasted carrots.
In addition to swapping the cheese, you have freedom to adjust the carrots used. Any variety of carrot, whether exclusively orange or a colorful blend of orange, purple, and yellow, will taste equally delicious when roasted and baked into the frittata. While a mix of colors makes for an attractive presentation, singular shades alone are just as tasty. You can also play around with different vegetables, adding tomatoes or peppers to the roasting stage based on your preferences or what you have available.
Can I make this carrot frittata ahead of time?
You can certainly prep parts or all of this frittata in advance. Cut and roast the carrots, then assemble the frittata all the way to the baking stage. Wrap it tightly with plastic wrap or use a tight-closing lid to keep it covered in the fridge up to a day ahead. Then, about 30 minutes before you're ready to eat, pop it in the oven so it's fresh and warm at meal time.
You can also freeze this frittata after baking. For individual servings, cut it into wedges and wrap each one tightly in plastic. Otherwise, wrap the entire frittata in the baking dish and freeze it for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the fridge before baking at 350 F for 10 minutes. You can also heat it up in the microwave if the dish is microwave-safe. We do not recommend freezing the frittata raw, as the uncooked eggs can change the texture and become a bit gummy after defrosting and baking.
|Calories per Serving
|335
|Total Fat
|22.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|336.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|15.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.3 g
|Total Sugars
|10.0 g
|Sodium
|503.2 mg
|Protein
|18.2 g