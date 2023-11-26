Colorful Carrot And Goat Cheese Frittata Recipe

For an elegant yet easy brunch dish that comes together quickly but manages to impress every time, look no further than this colorful carrot and goat cheese frittata. This egg dish combines the natural sweetness of carrots with creamy goat cheese for a colorful and satisfying breakfast or brunch dish.

According to recipe developer Ksenia Prints, carrots are the star of the root vegetable world for their popularity with kids and adults, thanks to their sweet flavor and healthy dose of beta-carotene and other antioxidants. Roasted with olive oil, maple syrup, lemon juice, and salt and pepper, their natural sweetness gets amplified and their texture softens. They then become the perfect base for an airy and light egg bake, topped with tangy goat cheese that also provides calcium and protein.

Like other frittatas, this dish is easy to prepare in advance and can be served warm or at room temperature, making it convenient for breakfast or as part of a brunch spread. With just a few basic ingredients, this colorful carrot and goat cheese frittata comes together quickly for a nutritious meal that is perfect for fall brunch.