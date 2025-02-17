5 Stunning Fun Facts About Costco's Kirkland Signature Brand

Any avid Costco shopper who knows all the Costco shopping hacks like the back of their hand has surely brought many a Kirkland Signature item home from their shopping trips. The brand is so beloved among the wholesaler's fans that it's nearly become synonymous with Costco — especially since it's the only private brand owned by the store. Launched in 1995, Kirkland Signature has now been around for three decades and has seen exponential growth throughout that time. Selling everything from baby formula to luxurious Kirkland Champagne, the brand silently dominates different markets at once and represents a massive share of Costco's profits.

Advertisement

Even the most loyal Costco customers, however, might have a few questions about the way Kirkland Signature operates behind the scenes. How did the brand get its name? Which product does it sell the most of? And how does it compare in profits, when standing shoulder to shoulder with famous big-name companies? We're lifting the veil on all this and more with these five stunning facts about Kirkland Signature that every Costco pro needs to know.