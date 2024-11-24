A Costco Cash Card Is Your Ticket To Entry Without A Membership

Costco is one of the best places for snagging great deals on items in bulk. The large wholesaler is able to keep its prices lower than most other retailers, partially because it charges a yearly membership fee to its shoppers. Starting at $65, the annual fee is not astronomical, but it might not be worth it for everyone — especially since the membership price recently increased for the first time since 2017. In theory, people without a membership can't shop at Costco ... but in practice, there are a few loopholes. One of them is using a cash card called Costco Shop Card. It can be purchased by a member and given to a non-member, who can then use it to shop freely at Costco.

Advertisement

Even though the Shop Card is not technically a gift card (because members can use it in place of cash or credit cards), it can double as such. Any Costco member can buy the cash card and gift it to a non-member, if they so choose. The card can also be refilled by the member. The non-member can use the card to shop in physical Costco stores as well as online. It's a great solution for those who want to take advantage of certain seasonal Costco deals or purchase only particular discounted items without having to commit to a yearly membership.