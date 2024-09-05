5 Kirkland Signature Whole-Bean Coffees, Ranked Worst To Best

Caffeine fiends who are fans of buying in bulk have likely tried one (or more) of Costco's Kirkland Signature coffee selection. The wholesaler doesn't exclusively carry its own brand — in fact, coffee from popular chains like Starbucks and Peet's are also featured on its shelves — but given that Costco's Kirkland Signature brand offers quality products that are generally cheaper than other options at the big-box store, it's reasonable to opt for its beans when picking up a bag on the fly.

Wondering who makes Costco's Kirkland Signature brand coffee? Until recently, Starbucks roasted its beans. However, by early 2024 a subtle packaging change omitted the Starbucks logo, leaving consumers unclear as to whether Kirkland's java is still being roasted by the Starbucks team.

Regardless of where, how, and by whom it's roasted, when it comes to Kirkland coffee, you'll likely find at least a few options to choose from when you head into the store. As a barista with over six years of specialty coffee experience, I wanted to taste-test a selection of five Kirkland whole-bean coffees: its House Blend, Espresso Blend, Decaf Blend, French Roast, and Colombian Supremo. After grabbing a bag of each and evaluating them using the coffee industry's cupping practice, I became familiar with the flavor profiles of each and am here to tell you how they rank.