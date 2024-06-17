Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Brand Coffee? Here's What We Know

It would be nice to know but as with a great many of the brands behind your favorite Costco Kirkland products, the provenance of the coffee is shrouded in mystery. Well, kind of. It can be said with certainty who used to roast the coffee for the membership-based, big box retailer. That would be another giant, Starbucks.

The coffee chain's logo and name used to be featured plainly on Costco bags. But in late or early 2024, the logo was unceremoniously dropped from the packaging with no comment from either business. While that seems to imply that Starbucks is no longer the supplier, the lack of clarity from Costco makes it hard to know one way or the other.

While the coffee chain's name and logo disappeared from the bags, no other company's information was added in its place. It's likely, given the change, that Starbucks' contract expired and the two brands have parted ways — on this product, at least — but that is yet to be uncovered.