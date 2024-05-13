The Caramel Macchiato Espresso Martini Is A Celebration Of Mixology And Creativity At Starbucks

The martini is the cocktail that started it all. In its simplest form, a classic martini has vodka (or gin), dry vermouth, and an olive or twist of lemon for garnish. From there, the possibilities are endless, but for Starbucks, it seemed only fitting for the brand to lean into its coffee expertise and expand into espresso martinis. As Starbucks has furthered its reach in popular beverage culture as both a coffee go-to and now a cocktail destination, it is tapping into the creativity of its staff of Starbucks mixologists to come up with innovative concepts that treat visitors to a good cocktail and a memorable experience.

The Caramel Macchiato Espresso Martini is just one of many cocktails featured in Starbucks' Mixology Creations program. This program offers a rotating selection of seasonal and trendy cocktails created by Starbucks mixologists, who use fresh, quality ingredients and freshly brewed Starbucks coffees and teas in all their cocktail innovations. I had the opportunity to chat with the Starbucks team and the creator of the Caramel Macchiato Espresso Martini, to get some insight into the inspiration behind the cocktail and how Starbucks is making a name for itself in the cultural cocktail zeitgeist.