12 Facts You Should Know About The Martini

The martini might just be the most famous cocktail in the world. Its invention is the stuff of legends, and the competing origin stories surrounding the drink attribute it to all kinds of people. One prevailing theory is that a successful San Francisco miner first ordered it during the Gold Rush. However, it truly began, the martini was cemented as both a drink and a status symbol by the mid-twentieth century. Since then, it has managed to maintain its heavyweight status; the image of the martini glass, complete with an olive or lemon twist, is that of a classic.

The original martini has only two ingredients: gin and vermouth. But while the original formula may be basic, the ways that martinis have been talked about, made, and tasted over time can feel complicated. There are a lot of facts about the martini to learn. Before you order your martini shaken, dry, or dirty, here's what you should know first.