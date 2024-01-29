Order Your Martini Extra Shaken To Enjoy The Cocktail Like Barack Obama Does

Ever since Sean Connery made ordering a shaken, not stirred vodka martini cool in "Goldfinger" (1964), it's been a go-to drink at bars worldwide. But, let's be honest, this pop culture reference has become a bit overused throughout the past six decades. Former President Barack Obama seemed to get it when he visited Mahina & Sun's restaurant in Honolulu, Hawaii. According to Hawai'i Magazine, he gave the classic order a fresh twist by asking for an extra-shaken Grey Goose vodka martini with added olives. You bet the chat he had with the bartender was pretty interesting (enough that it became an actual menu item called the "Presidential Martini" at Mahina & Sun's, and although it was dropped from the menu at some point, you can always ask!)

So, how does such a vodka martini taste? Shaking not only chills the drink but also introduces air, giving it a frothy texture and a cloudy appearance. These effects might not sit well with "classic" martini enthusiasts, but some people actually dig the look.

Shaking also makes the ice melt faster in the shaker, rapidly thinning out the cocktail. That's why most bartenders prefer stirring over shaking — it makes for a more flavorful martini overall by keeping it "dry." However, if you like a milder vodka martini, the extra dilution can be a good thing. The added water mellows out the vodka, making it easier to sip. And, it turns out, that's how the former President prefers his!