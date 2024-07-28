9 Tips For Picking Espresso Beans Like A Pro

While popping into your favorite coffee shop to order a latté, Americano, or cappuccino is convenient, there's nothing like brewing your own café creation from the comfort of home. While most of us are experts at brewing regular coffee at home, espresso is a whole new ball game. Espresso has a richer, more bitter flavor profile than black coffee, and it's absolutely necessary to craft most of your favorite café drinks. The process of brewing this beloved wake-up requires significantly more time, patience, and finesse, but the lengthy prep and brewing time is worth it for those exquisite lattés and cappuccinos that give us the strength to dominate each day.

Making espresso at home can be daunting; choosing the right espresso machine and the best tamper for your machine — along with other tools for your home coffee arsenal — is no small feat. However, of all the necessary components for great home-brewed espresso, the paramount ingredient is the coffee beans. Type, source, flavor profile, and roast level all play a significant role in how your espresso tastes, which ultimately determines the quality of your handcrafted coffee concoctions. When it comes to picking beans, the number of options is almost too much to bear, even for seasoned coffee experts. I've used my years of barista experience and coffee expertise to craft this list of tips so you can narrow down your bean choices and master the most crucial choice when making espresso at home.