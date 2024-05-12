We Asked A Coffee Expert: This Is The Absolute Best Blend For Cappuccinos

Looking to make your own cappuccino at home but don't know what's the absolute best blend of coffee beans to use? Since we've had this question in our minds as well, we consulted a coffee expert and former barista, Matt Woodburn-Simmonds.

Woodburn-Simmonds' answer was definitive when he stated, "A blend of arabica and robusta beans that has been dark roasted is ideal for cappuccino making ... You can use fruitier arabica blends too, but for that classic [cappuccino] flavor it needs to have at least some robusta beans in the blend." Dark roast coffee tastes different from light roast coffee and tends to be less acidic, bolder, smokier, and more robust in flavor. Additionally, a blend of arabica and robusta beans is ideal for making cappuccino due to all the delicious tasting notes these beans provide. Woodburn-Simmonds continued and said, "This rich, intense, chocolate and spice style with slight smokiness really comes into its own with a little sweetness from the textured milk and the mouthfeel of the dense microfoam."

A cappuccino is only as good as the beans you use. Thus, it's also important to know what the absolute best ways to keep coffee beans fresh are.