11 Tips For Making The Best Homemade Cappuccino

There is something wonderful about the atmosphere of a coffee shop, and it makes every beverage there delicious. The sudden hiss of the milk steamer and the warm and inviting fragrance as you step in the door: These things are part of what makes these "third places" so attractive.

Even if the vibe at home isn't exactly the same, it's possible to recreate that coffee-shop flavor. Cappuccino is one of the best drinks to start with when it comes to dabbling in espresso-based beverages. The earliest version was called kapuziner, a drink of coffee with whipped cream and spices that was popular in 17th-century Vienna. Today's cappuccino takes its name from the outfits of Capuchin friars: the brown, flowing body of a robe with a pointed hood lined in white. This hood — the cappuccio — combines with the Italian diminutive "ino" to create the name of the espresso beverage that features creamy steamy milk and pillowy foam.

Italian immigrants led the way when it came to cappuccino in the U.S., but New York's Caffe Reggio claims it was the first restaurant to sell the drink in 1927. The 1950s saw an increase of in-home espresso machines, with more people attempting to recreate the cappuccino in their kitchens. Making cappuccino is not complicated, but it requires patience and practice to get right. Here are a few important things to remember when making the perfect cappuccino at home.