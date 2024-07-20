How To Choose The Absolute Best Tamper For Your Espresso Machine
An espresso machine might sound like enough of an investment in and of itself. But, there are tools to purchase in addition to your machine that will take your coffee game up a level — one of the most important being a tamper. Tampers are used with your portafilter after you've put your grounds inside the basket and before you attach it to the group head (the part where the espresso pours out). Used in conjunction with the right grind size of coffee, they're meant to compact and level the coffee grounds so you get an even — AKA not too bitter and not too watery — and flavorful pull of espresso, every single time.
You don't want just to buy any tamper for your espresso machine, however. These tools can be found in all kinds of different styles, some of which will be better for you than others. Baristas who use inappropriate tampers often end up with wrist injuries and callouses, which definitely won't help you with your coffee.
It's going to take some trial and error to find which espresso tamper you're most comfortable using, but, even so, you will want to take note of the size of your portafilter's basket to ensure you buy a tamper that fits into it without getting stuck. You'll also want to consider how much you're willing to spend, as some styles can run you upwards of $100 or more.
What to look for in a tamper
One of the main differences you'll find across your options are flat and convex tampers, which more or less look the way they sound. Some feel convex tampers provide a more even tamp, but preferences are equally divided. Beginners might be attracted to calibrated tampers that remove any confusion about how much pressure you need to apply by automatically applying 30 pounds of pressure to the grounds, which some baristas consider ideal.
Where you'll experience the most difference in feel, however, is in the handle. There are tampers with handles and those that are flat and gripped by the finger groves, which some people prefer for stability. The material of the handle also makes a difference. Stainless steel tampers will be heavier and more durable, while those with wooden handles will be much more comfortable to hold. Weight can help with applying pressure while you tamp, but you shouldn't sacrifice your comfort. One-pound tampers are usually recommended.
Aesthetic, size, and weight are all factors to consider while shopping for your tamper, but will largely depend on you and your machine. Once you pick one, you can begin to focus on perfecting your technique while avoiding common at-home espresso mistakes.