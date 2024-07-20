How To Choose The Absolute Best Tamper For Your Espresso Machine

An espresso machine might sound like enough of an investment in and of itself. But, there are tools to purchase in addition to your machine that will take your coffee game up a level — one of the most important being a tamper. Tampers are used with your portafilter after you've put your grounds inside the basket and before you attach it to the group head (the part where the espresso pours out). Used in conjunction with the right grind size of coffee, they're meant to compact and level the coffee grounds so you get an even — AKA not too bitter and not too watery — and flavorful pull of espresso, every single time.

You don't want just to buy any tamper for your espresso machine, however. These tools can be found in all kinds of different styles, some of which will be better for you than others. Baristas who use inappropriate tampers often end up with wrist injuries and callouses, which definitely won't help you with your coffee.

It's going to take some trial and error to find which espresso tamper you're most comfortable using, but, even so, you will want to take note of the size of your portafilter's basket to ensure you buy a tamper that fits into it without getting stuck. You'll also want to consider how much you're willing to spend, as some styles can run you upwards of $100 or more.