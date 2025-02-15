Why Kirkland Signature Is The Only Store Brand At Costco

If private labels used to be thought of as nothing more than cheaper products of lower quality, they've certainly improved their reputation. Food shoppers today love store brand products, and many of these brands have become recognizable household names, thus gaining the trust of the customers. According to 2024 reports from The Food Institute, 44% of customers consider store brands to have good value despite the low price.

Advertisement

With private labels representing 19% of the market as of 2024, shoppers have admitted that certain private brands influence where they choose to get their groceries. One popular store brand is Kirkland Signature — the only private brand you'll find at Costco, despite many other retailers opting for several of their own brands. But for Costco, keeping everything under one umbrella has been the winning strategy. After all, a 2000 study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology showed that customers with fewer options are more likely to make a purchase than those with a larger number of options.

It's safe to say that Costco was well ahead of the curve when it launched Kirkland Signature as its only store brand in 1995, thus preventing its customers from experiencing decision fatigue. Before then, Costco owned multiple private brands, just like other retailers — but a big shift happened when the CEO recognized it would be better for the customers and more cost-effective for the company to simply have one brand for all things, from salsa to gasoline.

Advertisement