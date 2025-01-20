The Luxury Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Champagne

Costco may be loved for its bargain bulk pricing, but fans know some of the best deals come from its in-house Kirkland brand, especially when it comes to alcohol. The warehouse chain doesn't just deliver excellent value, but also surprisingly good quality on vodka, scotch, and wine, which Costco pulls off by partnering with alcohol top companies and making deals to produce similar products under the Kirkland name.

There may be no better example of this than Costco's Kirkland Champagne. This is no "sparkling wine," attempting to imitate Champagne, but the real deal, produced in the Champagne region of France according to all the required standards. And yet somehow it manages to be priced at a mind-blowing $20, which is less than half of what even the cheapest real Champagnes normally cost. Don't be mistaken into thinking Costco pulled this off by sourcing from a shady vineyard for some budget bubbly, as the Champagne is made by luxury producer Manuel Janisson of Verzenay.

Janisson comes from a long line of Champagne producers going back five generations, and he founded the brand Janisson & Fils, which has produced a wide-range of Champagnes since 1996. Janisson's personally branded line of Champagne has been recently phased out, as it was purchased by luxury spirit brand LVHM, which owns brands like Moët & Chandon and Dom Pérignon. However Janisson still produces Champagne for other labels, including Kirkland Signature.

