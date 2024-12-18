Costco Champagne Vs Prosecco: Which Is Better For Its Price?

With its signature cork pop and bubbly effervescence, Champagne and sparkling wines like cava and prosecco are often at the center of celebrations, toasting birthdays, anniversaries, or the New Year. However, sparkling wines can be a costly indulgence, with some bottles costing hundreds to thousands of dollars.

Costco aims to help curb the cost of items like these by offering its quality Kirkland Signature brand items at affordable prices, typically representative of a similar name brand. The wholesaler does this with everything from garbage bags and laundry detergent to wine, beer, and liquor, including Champagne and prosecco.

Still, even with Costco's low, low price, the Kirkland Signature Champagne is one of the highest-priced bottles of the store's Kirkland Signature wine offerings. Conversely, the Kirkland Signature prosecco is one of the least expensive wines from Costco. Which has us wondering: Which is better for the price? To find out, we decided to pop a few bottles, taste testing each while evaluating the history, provenance, and production. As a Certified Sommelier and wine professional, I have taken each of these elements into account to determine if either is worth splurging on for your next wine-tasting party or celebration. And if so, which is the better option?

