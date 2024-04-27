The Key To Making The Absolute Best Champagne Cocktails, According To An Expert

It seems crazy to think that one of the most luxurious and well-known beverages in the world could be underrated, yet Champagne falls into that category, at least as a cocktail ingredient. Everybody thinks of Champagne and mimosas, but only recently have cocktails with sparkling wine started to break into the mainstream. Popular concoctions like the Aperol Spritz have shown Americans that different types of sparkling wine can produce light, refreshing mixed drinks, and Champagne cocktails are a whole world to themselves. There are classics like a French 75, and more trendy drinks like the Champagne version of a Negroni Sbagliato. There are so many choices we could probably do with a few general rules about mixing them. So Tasting Table reached out to Cody Goldstein, an award-winning mixologist, author, and the founder of Brooklyn-based hospitality group Muddling Memories for his top tips on making Champagne cocktails.

Goldstein emphasized just how important a balance of flavors is in a cocktail. "If the flavors are not harmonizing then the drinking experience becomes more one-sided which can lean towards an overpowering sweet, sour, or bitter taste," he explains. "Layering flavors and adding the right amount of dilution is what creates an enjoyable drinking experience where each component can be identified." Goldstein prefers to focus on three of the five main flavors (sweet, sour, bitter, salty, and umami) to avoid overwhelming the drinker.