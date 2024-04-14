Kir Royale Vs Kir Imperial: What's The Difference?

Raspberries and champagne are a classic luxurious flavor pairing, and the kir imperial capitalizes on that glamour on all fronts. It's arguably the ultimate sipper for New Year's Eve parties, and if you haven't heard of it before, allow us the supreme pleasure of remedying that immediately. Similar to the kir royale, the kir imperial is a two-part combination of sparkling wine and raspberry liqueur. Rather than black currant crème de cassis, kir imperials use the raspberry liqueur known as Chambord for a fresh, sweet taste with balancing mild tartness that's perhaps more versatile for brunch, cocktail hour, or fabulous dinner parties. Chambord is packaged in a recognizable, distinctive spherical bottle with a gold band that's impressive to look at (and frankly super annoying to store in your home bar if you have limited space, but we digress).

Kir imperials also use the same assembly and ingredient proportions as the kir royale — roughly ½ ounce of berry liqueur topped with sparkling wine to fill the flute glass. Rather than ½ ounce, some folks use ¼ ounce of Chambord to build their kir variation cocktails. Feel free to play around with the proportions to suit your personal preference. More berry liqueur will yield a sweeter cocktail, while less will keep it dry, albeit with a less vivid aesthetic hue. To finish, garnish with a raspberry duo skewer balanced across the rim of the flute glass, or fresh mint leaves and an orange twist for a modern reimagining.