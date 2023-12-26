Kir Imperial New Year's Cocktail Recipe

With so few ingredients, you may be wondering how much this Kir Imperial cocktail recipe can be adapted to suit different tastes. There are actually a number of variations on the Kir cocktail, so you can experiment and add your personal preference to this drink as you like. For a slightly more affordable version, why not swap out the champagne for a Prosecco or other sparkling wine? Or, if you prefer to keep your drinks bubble-free, a Kir can be served with a simple white wine instead.

This recipe uses Chambord to add a sweet, raspberry taste to the drink. However, if raspberry is not your flavor of choice, there are many different liqueurs available to you. The Kir Royale uses crème de cassis in place of the Chambord, or you can create a Kir Poiré with the addition of a pear liqueur. Kir Péche is also a lovely option that uses peach schnapps or liqueur, giving the cocktail a delicious peach flavor — this could perhaps be considered the older sibling of the classic peach bellini. The sky is the limit when mixing fruity liqueurs with sparkling wine!

Changing the garnish is a simple way to add variety to this elegant drink. Adding different fruits, edible flowers, and even a sprig of fresh herbs are all great ways to not only change the visual impact of the drink but its flavor, too.