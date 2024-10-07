We Found The Absolute Best Cheap 'Champagne', And It's Not Josh

"Let's celebrate — this calls for Champagne!" You've likely heard a version of this phrase uttered at engagements, celebratory dinners, and other jubilant festivities throughout your life. Technically, Champagne is regulated by the French government, produced only in the Champagne region of France, and must be made according to strict guidelines and follow the "méthode Champenoise," a traditional method for making Champagne that dates back many hundreds of years. The act of drinking expensive Champagne to celebrate has been common for more than two centuries, but not everyone can afford "the good stuff" for every milestone in life.

Thankfully, there are plenty of wonderful options for bubbles that, while not technically Champagne, are still comparable without breaking the bank. Nothing if not dedicated to journalistic craft, Tasting Table writer Julia Duda worked (and tasted) tirelessly to rank the 12 best cheap "Champagnes" on the market, and despite what social media may tell you, it's not Josh (however, Josh did come in second in our rankings).

The winner comes from an unsurprising vendor that provides many of our favorite items: Costco. Kirkland Signature Prosecco may not have a fancy French certification, but it does carry a DOCG label, meaning it has met the Italian government's specifications for the highest quality level. Sold for around $10 (sometimes less depending on where you live), it's hard to find such superior quality and taste at a similar price point. For comparison, Josh sells for almost double the price of a bottle of Kirkland Signature Prosecco.