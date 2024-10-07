We Found The Absolute Best Cheap 'Champagne', And It's Not Josh
"Let's celebrate — this calls for Champagne!" You've likely heard a version of this phrase uttered at engagements, celebratory dinners, and other jubilant festivities throughout your life. Technically, Champagne is regulated by the French government, produced only in the Champagne region of France, and must be made according to strict guidelines and follow the "méthode Champenoise," a traditional method for making Champagne that dates back many hundreds of years. The act of drinking expensive Champagne to celebrate has been common for more than two centuries, but not everyone can afford "the good stuff" for every milestone in life.
Thankfully, there are plenty of wonderful options for bubbles that, while not technically Champagne, are still comparable without breaking the bank. Nothing if not dedicated to journalistic craft, Tasting Table writer Julia Duda worked (and tasted) tirelessly to rank the 12 best cheap "Champagnes" on the market, and despite what social media may tell you, it's not Josh (however, Josh did come in second in our rankings).
The winner comes from an unsurprising vendor that provides many of our favorite items: Costco. Kirkland Signature Prosecco may not have a fancy French certification, but it does carry a DOCG label, meaning it has met the Italian government's specifications for the highest quality level. Sold for around $10 (sometimes less depending on where you live), it's hard to find such superior quality and taste at a similar price point. For comparison, Josh sells for almost double the price of a bottle of Kirkland Signature Prosecco.
What makes Kirkland Signature Prosecco so great
In terms of taste, Kirkland Signature Prosecco was the clear winner, outranking the internet's favorite, Josh Prosecco. Our taster refers to the Kirkland Prosecco as striking "a nuanced balance flavor-wise — not too sweet, not too bitter, not too sour, not too tart, not too acidic." Duda also adds that the Prosecco is "A little mineral-forward, crisp, and extra dry." Given that sugar in alcoholic beverages can contribute to dehydration and, therefore, lead to a worse hangover, you'll be grateful for the dryness of this Prosecco the day after drinking it.
Kirkland Prosecco (technically named Kirkland Signature Asolo Prosecco Superiore DOCG) contains 11% alcohol by volume, which falls just slightly lower than the average 12% ABV for Champagne. This lower alcohol content is great for being able to sip it leisurely over longer periods without the fear of overindulging (although one should always drink responsibly). While Kirkland Signature Prosecco is delicious all on it's own, it's also the perfect mixer for champagne-based cocktails like mimosas or Aperol spritzes due to not only it's low price point but it's slightly dry tasting notes. The next time you're meandering the wondrously wide aisles of Costco, keep an eye out for the pretty purple label and snag a bottle (or three) for your next brunch at home or to have on hand when a last-minute call for celebration arises.