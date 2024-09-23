12 Cheap 'Champagnes,' Ranked

Whether celebrating a birthday party, graduation, wedding, or anniversary, certain occasions call for some sparkle. Enter Champagne, the go-to fizzy wine for all things festive, offering up a delightfully light and bubbly profile that keeps the good times rolling. But anyone who has ever sought out genuine Champagne knows that it can be expensive, which is why more budget-minded folks tend to opt for sparkling wine instead of actual Champagne.

So, what sets Champagne apart from sparkling wine? It comes down to where the bubbly was made — if it comes from the Champagne region of France, then it's Champagne. If it's made anywhere else in the world, then it technically isn't Champagne, it's sparkling wine ... but we still refer to sparkling wine as Champagne, since it's a recognizable umbrella term for this effervescent libation. As it turns out, there are actually quite a few different types of sparkling wines, and ultimately, many will have similar flavor profiles — and, of course, plenty of bubbles.

In an effort to figure out which cheap "Champagne" is the best of the best, I sampled 12 popular and widely available sparkling wines that are relatively inexpensive. None of the "Champagnes" on this list are actual Champagne — they are all some sort of sparkling wine, geared toward those who want to pop a celebratory bottle without spending too much money doing so. Of the sparkling wines on this list, I discovered a clear-cut, budget-friendly winner that is worthy of enjoying at your next party ... and I also unearthed several options best left on that bottom shelf.