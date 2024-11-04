Here's Where You Can Buy Kirkland Signature Products If You're Not A Costco Member

Costco is justifiably famous for keeping its prices lower than most other retailers, but of course, there's a big catch. If you don't have a membership, forget snagging those incredible bargains. Well, good news, now you can. Hundreds of Costco's Kirkland Signature brands, like its must-have whole bean coffee or its absolute best snack bars, can be snatched up on its major e-commerce competitor Amazon. There's even a Kirkland Signature store page on Amazon, where you can purchase groceries, household supplies, clothing, health supplements, and in its own separate category, hair-loss products. It's a bit of a head scratcher to figure out why Costco would sell Kirkland products on its major e-commerce competitor, since at one time, Amazon sold more Kirkland products online than Costco did. As it turns out, though, they're not.

Although Costco isn't technically a wholesaler, a business membership does allow the member to purchase products and re-sell them on Amazon. It's an apparently legal practice called "retail arbitrage" that Trader Joe's has been battling for years when it was revealed that an enterprising couple brought in a whopping $30,000 of extra income by reselling cases of the company's Everything But The Bagel Seasoning on Amazon. Similarly, the Kirkland Signature products on Amazon are being sold by third-party sellers, and they're not doing so out of the goodness of their hearts. They're out to make a profit, which can substantially decrease the cost-savings for consumers.