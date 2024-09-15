The Costco Kirkland Signature Whole Bean Coffee You Should Always Have In Your Pantry
From the Kirkland Signature whiskeys to frozen pizzas, Costco's private label never ceases to impress us — and the whole bean coffees are no exception. Granted that most coffee snobs would likely consider utilizing their return policy for any one of Costco's coffees, there is one bag in particular that you should always have in your pantry, even if just for emergencies: the Kirkland Signature House Blend. In Tasting Table's ranking of five Kirkland Signature whole bean coffees, our taste testers preferred Kirkland's House Blend over all of the others they sampled, noting its impressively smooth flavor and balance.
Being a medium roast, these Kirkland beans were the least oily of the bunch — which, considering how oily the rest were, isn't saying much. Still, if you're not a coffee aficionado nor are you picky, you might be pleasantly surprised by them. Our taste testers picked up strong notes of hazelnut and chocolate, with an end note that left them with a sweet, dark, almost cherry-like flavor. Fairly impressive for $12.99 per 2.5-pound bag. While some customers have reported some inconsistencies between batches, they appreciate the bang they get for their buck. It's not anything fancy, but for an everyday coffee, Kirkland's House Blend beans deliver.
Kirkland Signature is far from the only brand of coffee beans Costco carries. In fact, you might get lucky and find yourself something special — and, if you do, grab it. Nothing is ever there for long.
Premium coffees can be found at Costco for a steal
If you're looking for more than just an average cup of joe, Costco has options — and you can find them for a real steal. In March 2024, Costco was selling some extremely pricey San Francisco Bay beans for an incredible bargain, with Tasting Table team members snagging a package of its Platinum Coffee Collection for just $18. That might sound expensive compared to the Kirkland Signature prices, but it included three, ¾-pound bags of the Panama Geisha, the 100% Pure Kona Coffee, and the Rwanda Huye — found sold individually for anywhere between $57 to $80.
Coffee prices like that are virtually unheard of, but they're possible at Costco. But how does Costco keep its coffee prices so low? The same way it's able to keep the rest of its prices lower than most other retailers: through membership fees and minimal stocks. With 132 million members, it's no secret that Costco makes a killing from membership fees alone. But much like its wine and other departments, you've probably noticed that the coffee selection at Costco is much more limited. Indeed, Costco saves money by ordering less bulk product, allowing the company to price its coffee at very competitive prices.
Aside from San Francisco Bay, some Costco locations have been known to carry beans from name brands like Peet's and Lavazza. Certain locations even carry beans from local, micro roasters for a fraction of the usual price.