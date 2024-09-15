The Costco Kirkland Signature Whole Bean Coffee You Should Always Have In Your Pantry

From the Kirkland Signature whiskeys to frozen pizzas, Costco's private label never ceases to impress us — and the whole bean coffees are no exception. Granted that most coffee snobs would likely consider utilizing their return policy for any one of Costco's coffees, there is one bag in particular that you should always have in your pantry, even if just for emergencies: the Kirkland Signature House Blend. In Tasting Table's ranking of five Kirkland Signature whole bean coffees, our taste testers preferred Kirkland's House Blend over all of the others they sampled, noting its impressively smooth flavor and balance.

Being a medium roast, these Kirkland beans were the least oily of the bunch — which, considering how oily the rest were, isn't saying much. Still, if you're not a coffee aficionado nor are you picky, you might be pleasantly surprised by them. Our taste testers picked up strong notes of hazelnut and chocolate, with an end note that left them with a sweet, dark, almost cherry-like flavor. Fairly impressive for $12.99 per 2.5-pound bag. While some customers have reported some inconsistencies between batches, they appreciate the bang they get for their buck. It's not anything fancy, but for an everyday coffee, Kirkland's House Blend beans deliver.

Kirkland Signature is far from the only brand of coffee beans Costco carries. In fact, you might get lucky and find yourself something special — and, if you do, grab it. Nothing is ever there for long.