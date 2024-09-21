The Absolute Best Costco Snack Bars Are Cloaked In Chocolate

Costco, home of the $5 rotisserie chicken and absurdly-sized boxes of granola bars. Kirkland Signature offers a variety of snack bars — most featuring some form of chocolate — in packages containing anywhere from 20 to 120 bars. While it may be tempting to reach for that box with the most in it, quality over quantity comes into play here. Tasting Table's Megan Hageman tested and ranked 5 of the best snack bars at Costco and concluded that the absolute best is the Kirkland Signature Dipped & Chewy Granola Bars.

Where the other Costco bars have chocolate chips mixed into the oats, a bottom side coated in chocolate, a chocolate drizzle, or a chocolate-flavored protein powder base, the Dipped & Chewy bars feature a generous layer around the entire bar. More chocolate is never a bad thing, and the amount of it in the photo on the box is pretty enticing, but it's not just the chocolate that makes this bar rank higher than the others.

What's found inside that magical chocolate coating is just as delicious. These bars are made of super crunchy rice crisps and oats, which provide a satisfying contrast to the creamy chocolate. Like the name says, though, they are just as chewy as they are crunchy and creamy. This is thanks to the layer of caramel found between the rice crisp and oat base and the top layer of chocolate.