Where Does Costco Source Its Rotisserie Chicken?

If you're a Costco member, there's no doubt you're aware of the grocery chain's inflation-proof $4.99 rotisserie chicken. But how the company keeps the price so low is a somewhat controversial topic. In a nutshell, Costco does it by keeping production costs as low as possible and by selling the item at a loss as a way to attract customers. We aren't going to get into the business practice of what are referred to as "loss leaders," but we were curious about who exactly was supplying these unbelievably cheap poultry products.

In recent years, Costco has apparently grown unhappy with how it's sourced its rotisserie chicken. In 2016, the company created Lincoln Premium Poultry to vertically integrate the chicken production process to be more under its control — but the straightforward answer is that Costco sources its rotisserie chicken from several different companies.

The chicken industry has come a long way from how it first began. Just four poultry firms (Tyson, Perdue, Pilgrim's Pride, and Sanderson Farms) now control close to 60% of the entire market. Costco is known to source a good percentage of their chicken from Tyson, but they also source from Pilgrim's Pride, Foster Farms, and very likely several other companies. While you can track down where a specific chicken product is sourced from via its packaging, getting good clean data on Costco's chicken sourcing practices overall isn't as simple as it could be. Why this should be the case is something we can only speculate about.