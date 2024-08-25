5 Snack Bars At Costco, Ranked Worst To Best

If you're a Costco cardholder, you're likely already familiar with the treasure trove that is the Kirkland Signature brand. The membership club's private label is teeming with value and quality bulk-buy deals and is the epitome of everything Costco stands for — which, in a nutshell, is to save people money. A few items in this exclusive category, like the famed $5 rotisserie chickens, bakery-style croissants, alcohol, and even toilet paper, garner a great deal of attention. But, there are plenty of other Kirkland gems (over 300, to be exact) hiding across each department of the store, including in the snack section.

In this larger-than-life aisle full of pantry foods and dry goods, shoppers can find five different styles of Kirkland snack bars tucked in beside big-name brands, including Quaker, Nature Valley, and Clif. We're talking about everything from granola bars to protein bars and even chocolatey-dipped creations that are all sold in bulk and perfect for those who thrive on the ability to grab and go.

Today, we're putting each of these distinct bars to the test, evaluating them on their taste, texture, and overall enjoyability since, as Kirkland products, we already know the price and value of each are bound to be unmatched. Which bars will crumble under pressure, and which will prove themselves worthy of your colossal Costco cart?