Homemade Chewy S'mores Granola Bars Recipe

Chewy granola bars packed with mini chocolate chips and crispy rice cereal are a childhood staple. Add graham crackers and little crunchy marshmallows and you have the ultimate nostalgia-filled snack reminiscent of s'mores by the campfire. These little bars don't require any baking, and barely require any cooking! The low maintenance instructions make them the perfect snack to prepare with kids (with adult supervision, of course).

These bars are also customizable. Honey and brown sugar are our sweeteners of choice, but you can substitute with agave nectar or maple syrup. The bars can also easily be made vegan by opting for plant-based butter, chocolate chips, and marshmallows. You can even change the mix-ins entirely, but we're firmly team s'mores here.

Not only are these granola bars chewy, sweet, and delicious, but it's super cost effective to make them at home. You can also use reusable wraps to help save on disposable packaging. Pop them in lunch boxes or just have them on hand when you need a quick and filling snack.