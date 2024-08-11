What Does It Mean When Costco's Rotisserie Chicken Is Less Than $4.99?

Costco is pretty particular about the chickens it sell. Aside from raising the chickens itself on a farm in Nebraska and not relying on outside vendors, Costco rotisserie chickens are only sold for two hours at a time. Once this window is exceeded, any unsold chickens are pulled off of the shelves and re-processed into packaged foods for the deli counter instead. Policies like these make the risks of sub-par chickens popping up on the display pretty low.

This isn't to say that the company is foolproof, however. In the past, there were reports of rotisserie chickens having soap-like flavors due to a preservative. Then, there was an infamous case of rotisserie chicken sporting green-colored flesh. Fortunately for the consumer (and for Costco's reputation), the green tint was the result of a condition called ischemic myopathy. As icky as it may look, the USDA confirmed that it's just a visual defect and isn't a food hazard.

So while there are rough spots here and there, Costco's rotisserie chickens have had a decent track record so far. Of course, it's still a good idea to pay close attention to each chicken you pick up to make sure it's at its freshest but, generally speaking, there's little to worry about when you come across a chicken that's priced lower than usual. Take it as a lucky deal as long as you don't mind the lower weight!