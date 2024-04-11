If Your Costco Rotisserie Chicken Is Green Like This Shopper's, Don't Panic

Normally, a fresh Costco rotisserie chicken is one of the best deals in food — but saving some green on your meal doesn't mean you should be seeing green in it. Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened to a Costco shopper who posted about their experience on Reddit. A few days ago, Reddit user flytiger18 took to the forums to post a photo of a bird they had just purchased from the bulk retailer.

When they sliced into it, they were understandably baffled to find some very unappetizing-looking chunks of green meat in the middle, asking "Is this normal? We cut into our chicken for dinner and it's green. I have no idea what it could be." Well, it may not be normal, but green meat in chickens is actually not unheard of, either — nor is it specific to Costco in any way. It comes from a condition called ischemic myopathy, or Oregon disease, which is colloquially called "green breast" or "green muscle disease." And while gross, it's technically okay to eat.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), ischemic myopathy happens when some poultry birds like chickens and turkeys get too large and their muscles don't get enough blood. Sometimes, this causes the muscle tissue to die and take on a green, fibrous appearance, much like the Reddit user described. However, it is a purely cosmetic problem and the USDA says "None of the stages of ischemic myopathy present a food safety hazard to the consumers."