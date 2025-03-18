9 Trader Joe's Frozen Mexican Foods, Ranked Worst To Best

Chiles rellenos con queso is one of those dishes you should order the next time you're at a Mexican restaurant. It typically consists of poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, encased in a batter and deep-fried. It's pretty labor-intensive, so I don't imagine it's something you would make at home often. But at a restaurant, it's top tier. The Trader Joe's version comes with two fried peppers and tomato sauce. The package states that it can be made in the microwave, oven, or air fryer, so there are plenty of methods to cook it. It can be served alone as an entrée or appetizer, or used as the filling of a burrito.

I love chiles rellenos con queso, but I knew that cooking it in the microwave would leave something to be desired. However, I wanted to make sure everything was prepared according to the package directions. The batter used to fry the peppers was noticeably salty, but the tomato sauce and cheese helped to mellow that out. Some bites were spicier than others, but overall, the dish was relatively mild. My only true complaint came with the last bite of the meal, when I bit down on what I believe was part of the stem of the pepper that hadn't been removed in processing. It wasn't an entirely pleasant texture, but I can't dock too many points for something negligible. Overall, I found that it tasted good, but would've probably liked it more if I baked or air-fried it. This is definitely something I would consider trying again, but would change how I prepared it.