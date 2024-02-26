The Origin Story Of Enchiladas Traces Back To The Aztec Empire

Mexican dishes are vibrant and varied, with a wide range of regional specialties. In fact, it was the first cuisine inducted to the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, thanks to a complex range of influences and traditions. While European techniques from Spain, France, and Greece all impacted the country's gastronomy, many of the strongest roots lie in indigenous techniques.

The region is home to many endemic plant and animal species, with corn, beans, and pepper products being the most culturally fundamental. When Spaniards arrived on Aztec land in the 16th century, they wondrously documented the preparation of hundreds of various dishes. Among them was an early version of enchiladas, not yet known by such a name but already popular in both local markets and in royal fare. Early variants involved all three central components: a corn tortilla filled with beans and covered in peppers.

As such, the Mexican classic is many centuries old. Not just from Spain's arrival, but further back. Thousands of years ago, Mayans were already known to craft proto-enchilada tortilla dishes stuffed with fillings and topped with pureed tomatoes. The style caught on with the Aztecs, who added chiles and beans and called the dish chīllapīzzali in their native Nahuatl. Such a culinary innovation marked the birth — and probably inspired the name — enchilada.