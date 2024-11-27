The Key Seasonings And Spices That Give Birria Its Distinct Flavor

As an underrated Mexican dish, birria originated in the state of Jalisco and was made traditionally with goat meat, rather than beef. As the dish made its way north up the west coast of Mexico toward the United States, beef became a popular modern substitute for goat north of the border. Despite its rich coloring and use of many dried chiles, birria is a deeply flavored dish that is fragrantly spiced, but not actually spicy, making it an approachable meal for people with less tolerance for spiciness without sacrificing flavor.

Advertisement

There are many stewed meat dishes in Mexican cuisine, like cochinita pibil, barbacoa, and carnitas, which tend to vary widely in both seasonings and preparation methods. While the base of birria includes common staple ingredients like onions, tomato, and garlic, it's the blend of dried chiles that's really important to the dish's unique flavor. Ample amounts of ancho, guajillo, and chile de árbol all blend together to bring immense flavor without adding much heat. Other essential spices include Mexican cinnamon for warmth, cumin seeds, Mexican oregano, and bay leaves. Some recipes also include black peppercorns, whole coriander seeds, and a small amount of cloves to bring even more character to the luscious, meaty dish.

Advertisement