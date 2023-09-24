Leftover Birria Is The Luxurious Ingredient To Add To Your Next Grilled Cheese

Mexican cuisine has taken full advantage of its native crops, blending chilies, spices, and aromatics into the most flavorful salsas, stews, soups, and marinades. Birria is a perfect example of how Mexican seasonings magically transform goat or beef into a rich, flavorful, slow-cooked stew. While Mexicans traditionally eat birria with corn tortillas, it would also make the perfect addition to your next grilled cheese sandwich.

Birria hails from the Mexican state of Jalisco, where it's eaten as a stew or in birria tacos, which dip corn tortillas into birria broth and fry them before stuffing them with birria's tender lamb or beef. The famed border town of Tijuana took birria a step further with the creation of quesabirria, a birria-filled and dipped quesadilla. Since using birria as a cheesy quesadilla filling has reached global acclaim, stuffing birria inside a grilled cheese is a logical next step.

Birria's savory, spicy broth and melt-in-your-mouth meaty texture will instantly upgrade a simple grilled cheese sandwich. The richness of red meat holds up to any type of cheese you'd like to grill it with and adds juiciness and texture to your sandwich. Plus, you could dip your birria grilled cheese into the broth, or consome, as a major upgrade from typical tomato soup.