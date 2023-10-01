Birria Tacos Only Get Better With The Addition Of Cheese

Out of all the world-famous Mexican dishes, tacos may be the most treasured. Who can resist zesty meats, seasoned with a panoply of Mexican spices and chiles, stuffed into fresh corn tortillas? Jalisco-born birria tacos stand out, featuring stewed goat or beef stuffed inside tortillas that have been dipped in the stew's broth, or consommé. The consommé-dipped tortillas are then crisped up on a flat top so they don't buckle under the weight of the birria or disintegrate.

The birria itself is bursting with spicy, umami-rich, melt-in-your-mouth meat, and birria tacos give you a crunchy, savory introduction to it. Just when you think a taco couldn't get more decadent, birria tacos incur yet another sumptuous upgrade with the addition of cheese. This simple yet revolutionary addition emerged in the famed California border town of Tijuana.

In the early 2010s, street taco vendors, or taqueros, around the city began sprinkling a helping of cheese over their traditional birria tacos. The result was an ultra-creamy, more cohesive dish lying somewhere between a taco, quesadilla, and enchilada. Taqueros dubbed this new sensation, quesabirria, a fusion of queso (the word for cheese), quesadilla, and birria. Not only does the cheese add flavor to the stew, but it also keeps the taco intact as you dip it in the cup of consommé. Acclaim for quesabirria hastened its spread across the border into California and throughout Mexico where it's become a mainstay on menus.