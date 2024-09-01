The Reason Trader Joe's Doesn't Have Many Name Brand Products

Trader Joe's is famous for their addictive snacks, inventive seasoning blends, and surprisingly decent frozen meals — but one thing you'll rarely find at your local TJ's is name brand products. If you're craving a Coca-Cola, some Cheerios, or a pint of Ben and Jerry's your best bet is to go to your other local grocery store. But, similar to their notoriously cramped parking lots, there's actually a very smart, strategic reason behind why Trader Joe's doesn't carry name brands and best part is: it benefits the shopper.

On a podcast episode of "Inside Trader Joe's" hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloan reveal that the reason Trader Joe's sticks to its own private label when stocking its shelves is it's a money saver for everyone. Without charging its manufacturers things like slotting fees — the one-time cost most national brands charge manufacturers to ensure their products get placed on shelves — or advertising fees, Trader Joe's can pass those savings onto its customers. Trader Joe's doesn't need to heavily promote its products because it's not competing with other brands in stores. When you go to your local grocery store, you're often standing in the aisle staring at 10 versions of the same product. That's why name brands invest in marketing campaigns. When you reach for a pasta sauce, these brands want to make sure it's theirs. Trader Joe's doesn't have this issue because the aisles are stacked with Trader Joe's brands, so you're always reaching for Trader Joe's goods.