There May Be A Reason Why Parking At Trader Joe's Is So Tricky

There are a lot of things that will draw you to Trader Joes on a Sunday afternoon — that is, until you remember the parking situation. Trader Joe's parking lots are notoriously stressful, especially during the weekends and the post-work day rush. They're simply too small to accommodate the crowds, but so are the stores themselves. It's all a part of the grocer's strategy, and while it is certainly frustrating, it is a part of the reason why everything you buy there is significantly cheaper.

Trader Joe's doesn't prioritize parking. Nor does it prioritize marketing, packaging, name brands, or square footage — all things that help keep their operational costs low. In fact, the Trader Joe's parking lots are smaller because the stores are smaller. While most grocery stores and supermarkets average out to about 50,000 square feet in size, Trader Joe's locations are just 10,000 square feet. The parking lots reflect that same trend, and actually lead to the lower prices you pay. Real estate isn't cheap, after all, and parking spaces are among the most prime pieces of property. That's especially true in cities.

While one could argue that Trader Joe's parking lots are always chaotic, there is a way to avoid the stress. You could walk, or you could plan your shopping trips around the days and times the grocer is the least busy: early mornings on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Not only will you avoid the crowds, but you'll have better luck getting your hands on popular items.