There May Be A Reason Why Parking At Trader Joe's Is So Tricky
There are a lot of things that will draw you to Trader Joes on a Sunday afternoon — that is, until you remember the parking situation. Trader Joe's parking lots are notoriously stressful, especially during the weekends and the post-work day rush. They're simply too small to accommodate the crowds, but so are the stores themselves. It's all a part of the grocer's strategy, and while it is certainly frustrating, it is a part of the reason why everything you buy there is significantly cheaper.
Trader Joe's doesn't prioritize parking. Nor does it prioritize marketing, packaging, name brands, or square footage — all things that help keep their operational costs low. In fact, the Trader Joe's parking lots are smaller because the stores are smaller. While most grocery stores and supermarkets average out to about 50,000 square feet in size, Trader Joe's locations are just 10,000 square feet. The parking lots reflect that same trend, and actually lead to the lower prices you pay. Real estate isn't cheap, after all, and parking spaces are among the most prime pieces of property. That's especially true in cities.
While one could argue that Trader Joe's parking lots are always chaotic, there is a way to avoid the stress. You could walk, or you could plan your shopping trips around the days and times the grocer is the least busy: early mornings on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Not only will you avoid the crowds, but you'll have better luck getting your hands on popular items.
The parking lots aren't the only strategic thing at TJ's
Trader Joe's won't be expanding the size of their stores or their parking lots anytime soon. But, there are other things to appreciate about the grocer — some you might not even realize were done intentionally, for your convenience. For example, Trader Joe's organizes the frozen section in a way that draws you in. Yes, they do it with all of the delicious food, but they also make it more comfortable to walk through and look at products by utilizing doorless, floor freezers. They also intentionally store complimentary condiments above the frozen food dishes.
Another way that Trader Joe's saves its customers time is by intentionally stocking fewer items. You'll notice they don't confuse you by selling multiple brand names, nor do they tempt you with unnecessary items. That might be a bit of an inconvenience, meaning you might have to make trips to multiple stores to get all of the things you need, but in the end it does help get you in and out of the doors faster — which is good, seeing as you'll more than likely spend more time finding parking.
All in all, Trader Joe's might not have the most spacious stores or parking lots — but they do make it worth it by creating a friendly, convenient, and unique shopping experience inside. You'll probably never get curbside pick up or delivery at Trader Joe's, but what you find inside is definitely worth the trouble.