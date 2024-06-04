Trader Joe's Cool New Mini Tote Bags Are Already Selling Out

Get ready to run down to your local Trader Joe's. The grocery chain's tote bag season is upon us, and if it's anything like the Stanley Cup craze, you may find yourself duking it out for a chance to buy the iconic bags. The company has once again released a line of mini totes, but this new launch features insulated bags.

In a post to Instagram, Trader Joe's Treasure Hunt, the internet's go-to spot for scoops on the retailer, announced that the chain has released a line of mini insulated tote bags. The bags, seen in hot pink and teal on Instagram, retail for $3.99. The new totes are just a smidge more expensive than Trader Joe's mini tote bags, which were the store's hottest new item when they were released earlier this year. The canvas totes came in four colors and inexplicably became a hot commodity at just $2.99.

While those tote bags have since gone to Trader Joe's heaven, along with a number of other items we wish it'd bring back, these new insulated bags are ripe for the picking, along with the larger bags they're based on. If the minuscule versions aren't large enough to pack up all your favorite Trader Joe's frozen appetizers, the Large Reusable Insulated Bag will do.