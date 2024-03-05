Trader Joe's Limited Edition Mini Tote Bags Are The Hottest New Item

There was a time not long ago when massive runs on stores for must-have products were mostly associated with children's toys, but if you've been in a Trader Joe's the past few days you know that frenzy had moved on to more adult things. Not anything salacious mind you; adult things in the "responsible," and "practical," sense, like cups and bags, have become the hottest consumer items of the past few years. The massive Stanley tumblers trend has led to people lining up overnight at Target and Starbucks, driven partially by an online influencer culture that turns every new release into a viral moment. And now that same viral consumer culture has come for Trader Joe's in the form of a mini tote bag.

The intense hunt for these tote bags started this last weekend, with Trader Joe's fan account traderjoeslist being one of the first to note their arrival on Instagram last week. The bags are simple, small totes made of canvas cloth with the Trader Joe's logo and colored handles and bottoms in four colors: blue, yellow, red, and green. Priced at only $2.99, the bag is a cute, affordable shot right at the heart of the store's tote-loving fans, and it has clearly hit its mark. Traderjoeslist felt that way, saying, "Here's another adorable example of Trader Joe's making a mini version of something we all love!" And based on what has happened since, a lot of people agree.