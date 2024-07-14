The Trader Joe's Baking Mix That Stands Out For Its Clean Ingredient List
In a world increasingly learning about the way artificial ingredients affect our bodies, products made with clean ingredients stand out. While there's no official definition of a clean nutrition label, the term generally refers to ingredient lists free of synthetics, preservatives, and artificial colors and flavors. Instead, these products focus more on whole foods, and as little processing as possible.
It can be tough to track down store-bought baking mixes with a clean ingredient list. But luckily, Trader Joe's delivers in this department. The chain's Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Cookie Baking Mix features coconut sugar (which is less processed than cane sugar) and coconut flour (which packs in more protein and fiber than wheat flour with a lower glycemic index). The first ingredient listed is, of course, almond flour, which is full of nutrients like vitamin E, magnesium, and manganese. You'll find a little cane sugar in the semisweet chocolate chips, but the other two ingredients are just cocoa butter and cocoa mass, which is a cocoa paste made from pulverized beans or nibs. The only other components in this baking mix are sea salt, baking soda, and tapioca starch, which is a gluten-free wheat alternative.
Clean, gluten-free, vegan cookies that won't make you feel crumby
What's left out of this chocolate chip cookie mix is just as important as what's included. Since the ingredients discussed above are the only ones in the boxes, they're free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives. Even the ever-mysterious "natural flavors" are nowhere to be found. And as a bonus, this almond flour-filled baking mix is gluten-free and vegan. The instructions say to combine the powder with vegetable oil (or salted butter if you eat dairy), vanilla extract, and your milk of choice (which can include your favorite plant-based option).
So how do these "clean" desserts taste? Some claim that they have a healthier flavor than other types of cookies at Trader Joe's, while others note that they have a slightly grainy texture, which is sometimes the case in almond flour-based treats. They also tend to be on the small side. However, most accounts claim this package makes for a delicious batch, with pretty straightforward instructions (mix all the ingredients together, adding the milk in splashes until your dough is the right consistency). So if you're trying to stay away from synthetic components in your desserts, you may want to run over to Trader Joe's to get a box for only $4.99.