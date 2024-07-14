The Trader Joe's Baking Mix That Stands Out For Its Clean Ingredient List

In a world increasingly learning about the way artificial ingredients affect our bodies, products made with clean ingredients stand out. While there's no official definition of a clean nutrition label, the term generally refers to ingredient lists free of synthetics, preservatives, and artificial colors and flavors. Instead, these products focus more on whole foods, and as little processing as possible.

It can be tough to track down store-bought baking mixes with a clean ingredient list. But luckily, Trader Joe's delivers in this department. The chain's Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Cookie Baking Mix features coconut sugar (which is less processed than cane sugar) and coconut flour (which packs in more protein and fiber than wheat flour with a lower glycemic index). The first ingredient listed is, of course, almond flour, which is full of nutrients like vitamin E, magnesium, and manganese. You'll find a little cane sugar in the semisweet chocolate chips, but the other two ingredients are just cocoa butter and cocoa mass, which is a cocoa paste made from pulverized beans or nibs. The only other components in this baking mix are sea salt, baking soda, and tapioca starch, which is a gluten-free wheat alternative.