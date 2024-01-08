Is There A Real Difference Between Name Brand And Generic Milk?

In addition to the price factor, grocery store milk is produced regionally, and local production means lower processing and transportation costs per item. When you buy generic, there's a better chance that your milk is being shipped from a nearby area and will therefore be more affordably priced. To find out for sure, give the milk carton a thorough scan. The packaging will print the location that produces the milk. Sometimes, different brands of milk come from the same farm, even if one is more expensive.

Nutritional value is another factor to consider, and generic brands deliver. Some consumers think that branded milk contains added vitamins and minerals compared to generic milk, but this isn't necessarily the case. For example, Target's generic Good & Gather vitamin D whole milk ($3.99 per gallon in New York) totes a nearly identical nutrition label to Horizon Organic vitamin D whole milk at $9.99 per gallon — over twice as much.

A 1-cup serving of Target's generic milk contains 9 grams of fat, 8 grams of protein, 25% of the recommended daily value (RDV) for calcium, and 8% RDV for potassium — versus the 250% pricier Horizon Organic milk with 8 grams of fat, 8 grams of protein, 25% RDV for calcium, and 11% RDV for potassium. Still, these comparative values vary from brand to brand. You should always read the nutrition label on your milk to find out for sure, but the difference between some generic and name-brand milk might not go any deeper than the packaging.