What Actually Is A Limited Assortment Grocery Store?

When you walk down an aisle in most grocery stores across the U.S., you'll find a plethora of brands and options for almost every item from sodas to canned vegetables. Most major chain stores have their own in-store brands — like 365 by Whole Foods Market — plus national brands, international options, and specialty items. Then, there are stores that offer far fewer brands to choose from, like Aldi, PriceRite, Save-A-Lot, and Trader Joe's. These chains are all examples of limited assortment grocery stores.

It's in the name, but, if you haven't quite figured it out, a limited assortment grocery store is a supermarket chain that carries just one or two brands of different products, rather than dozens. Some stores offer their in-house brand plus one other option, while others, like Trader Joe's, predominantly sell only their own brand of products. What's the perk of having fewer options?

By reducing inventory and only dealing with a limited number of distributors, these stores can pass on the savings by pricing groceries much cheaper than stores offering a broader range of options. This makes limited assortment chains some of the most affordable grocery stores out there. In fact, according to Business Insider, Dollar General, which carries limited brands of its grocery items, sells products for 20% to 40% less than other retailers.