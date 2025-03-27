12 Trader Joe's Frozen Vegetables, Ranked Worst To Best

It always feels great to have a fridge drawer packed full of fresh veggies, ready to go whenever you're hungry for a snack or want to cook an elaborate meal. But let's be real: Having a lot of fresh vegetables on hand means that some of them invariably go to waste, leaving you with a sad, wilted bag of spinach or shriveled carrots taking up space in your fridge. If you often find yourself in that situation, you may want to rely more heavily on frozen vegetables, which keep for much longer than their fresh counterparts and allow you to add nutrition to your meals without a second thought.

Too many people assume that frozen vegetables are less nutritious than fresh options, but in reality, there's no big difference between the two. And if you know how to prepare them, frozen veggies can be just as delicious as fresh varieties. Of course, not all frozen vegetables are the same, and you want to make sure you're buying the right types. Trader Joe's is a great place to snag fresh veggies, so I've tasted 12 of the popular chain's frozen vegetable offerings to let you know which ones are worth trying and which are likely to stay in the back of your freezer for months. I ranked them based on flavor, texture, and versatility, but don't be afraid to try them out for yourself.