6 Fresh Produce Must-Buys At Trader Joe's And 6 To Skip

Stone fruit is a big hit at Trader Joe's, and for good reason. In the summer, you can find seasonal stone fruits (like peaches, nectarines, and plums) at low prices. It's true that these fruits are typically only available in large cartons or bags (typically about seven or eight fruits per container), but they're usually reasonably priced for such a large assortment.

The only downside to the seasonal stone fruit is that they don't always come perfectly ripe. However, Trader Joe's stone fruit at least errs on the side of being unripe rather than too ripe or rotten. As long as you're okay with waiting a few days for them to ripen up, you'll be met with the most delicious assortment of seasonal fruits in town. Skip Trader Joe's if you're desperately hunting down peaches for a last-minute classic peach cobbler, but as long as you have an extra day or two to spare, you're in business.

The convenience and value usually make Trader Joe's stone fruit worth the wait. Prices will vary depending on your region, but you can often find several fruits for around $3 per bag or carton, and they taste delicious and are of a good size to boot. Some lucky customers have even found deals for as little as $2 per pound. Depending on the region you're in, you might also find that Trader Joe's stone fruit can be purchased at its ripest — but customers rarely have any complaints about receiving rotten or mushy stone fruit.

