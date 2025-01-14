The Chef-Approved Method For The Best, Cheesiest Garlic Bread Every Time

There are different approaches to make compound butter for garlic bread, but an easy technique to combine butter with other ingredients is to use a food processor. Start with softened butter so it's easy to mix, then add it to your food processor with cheese and garlic. The ideal cheese to use is freshly-grated parmesan according to our homemade garlic bread recipe, but you can add any kind of cheese you prefer. In addition to the fresh garlic and grated parmesan, consider herbs like parsley or a dash of Italian seasoning to give an herby layer of flavor. Process the butter and ingredients until well combined. If you don't have a food processor use a hand mixer or mash it with a fork or spoon.

With the compound butter, you'll now be able to evenly spread the core components of garlic bread easily. When that's done, follow Jasper J. Mirabile Jr.'s advice to broil, then put on some extra cheese before broiling briefly again. According to our recipe, it should take a few minutes under a broiler to melt the cheese and crisp the crust. There are always other ways to upgrade garlic bread including roasting shallots or garlic and using that in compound butter. And you can't go wrong with a blend of cheeses like mozzarella or gruyere to really make the cheesiest garlic bread possible.