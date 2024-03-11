Why Beefsteak Tomatoes Are The Best Variety For Slicing And Dicing

The tomato is a native Mexican crop that has become a central ingredient in global cuisines, from Italian sauces to African stews. As its popularity grows, so does the number of tomato varieties available at your local supermarket. Tomato varieties range from small, sweet cherry tomatoes to multi-colored heirlooms, each with a distinct texture and flavor suitable for specific cooked or raw applications. Beefsteak tomatoes, for example, are the best variety for slicing and dicing.

One of the largest and oldest tomato varieties, beefsteak tomatoes got their name as a reference to their meaty, juicy texture and sizable midsection. They have a much larger ratio of flesh to seeds than other types, and their flesh is notably firm, making them easier to slice. While it may be easy to slice into the snappy peel of a grape or cherry tomato, their innards are nearly all gel and seeds. Larger varieties like Roma and cocktail tomatoes have grainier, softer flesh, making for a messier, mushier slice.

Beefsteaks will maintain their form no matter how large or small you slice them. Plus, their large size also makes them easier to handle, giving you more surface area to work with and producing a larger content of slices, diced pieces, or julienned strips. Red beefsteak tomatoes are easy to find at your local grocery store. They're also the most popular home-grown variety in the U.S., so you can always grow your own tomatoes for the freshest and highest quality specimens.