Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Bagged Lettuce

The appeal of bagged lettuce is undeniable: Who wouldn't love to whip up a refreshing salad without the hassle of prep work? Just picture it — tossing together a salad by simply pouring it out from a bag and drizzling on a flavorful dressing. But, hold on a second. Those convenient bags of lettuce might not be as great as they seem.

You may have noticed that pre-cut lettuce always seems to taste a bit off. That's because wounds cause an increase in polyphenol compounds in the lettuce leaves, resulting in browning and a bitter taste. The wounds also speed up spoilage, slashing the lettuce's shelf life down to three to five days, whereas a whole head of lettuce can stay fresh for a week or two in your fridge. There's also the price tag to consider. Bagged lettuce can set you back three times as much of the same weight as a whole lettuce head. For instance, at Target, bagged lettuce costs 35 cents per ounce, whereas whole lettuce heads go for 13 cents per ounce.

You're probably aware that lettuce is a high-risk veggie when it comes to contamination by nasty bacteria and viruses. But here's the kicker: Some of those germs can hang out inside the leaves, sneaking into the open wounds on pre-cut lettuce and happily multiplying. This is what leads to the frequent FDA recalls of chopped salad kits.