15 Flavorful Salad Dressing Recipes

Salad doesn't have to be a compromise when you're actually in the mood for fries. The versatile recipe can serve as a refreshing appetizer, tangy side dish, or even as a hearty main course if you load it up just right. However, a bad salad dressing can quickly ruin the outcome, whether it's too bland, acidic, or simply unbalanced. When the various elements are in harmony, it not only guarantees a good taste but a perfect consistency, too. If you want your vegetables to be well coated with flavor, you'll want to ensure the texture is on point.

Although buying salad dressing at the grocery store might seem like the obvious answer, making it at home lets you customize everything to your taste. You can choose the flavor profile and ingredients that best suit the rest of the salad components, and make choices that match your nutrition goals. For example, if you prioritize healthy fats like extra virgin olive oil, they're much harder to come by from the bottled selection on the shelf. We've collected the best salad dressings from Tasting Table recipe developers to help you infuse plenty of flavor into your salad.