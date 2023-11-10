Mongolian Beef Salad With Ginger-Lime Vinaigrette Recipe

News flash: Mongolian beef (or Mongolian BBQ. as chain restaurants would have it) does not actually come from Mongolia, just as neither Russian dressing nor Danish pastries originated in their respective eponyms. As recipe developer Julianne De Witt points out, the dish was instead created in Taiwan in the mid-20th century and then became a staple of Chinese-American buffets. While restaurants often accompany Mongolian beef with noodles or rice, De Witt chooses to pair it here with a bright and crisp salad, which she says "makes this dish a little lighter and so fresh."

De Witt does admit that "there are a few ingredients and steps to this recipe," but she assures that "the extra work is worth it" for this hearty yet wholesome salad of crunchy vegetables, zippy ginger-lime vinaigrette, and marinated beef that's stir-fried to perfection with a garlicky, gingery hoisin sauce. Set aside an hour and a half to prepare it, and you'll end up with enough food for four meals.