Aldi Vs Trader Joe's: Which Is The Better Store For Produce?

Did you know that Aldi and Trader Joe's are both owned by the same family? In fact, the owners of the two chains were both brothers, one of whom purchased Trader Joe's after they founded Aldi together. But just because they're from the same (literal) family doesn't mean their shopping experiences are the same. There are a lot of differences between the two brands — and one of the biggest things you're likely to notice is differences in each brand's produce section.

If you're wondering where you should shop at for the best deals on quality produce, read on. We scoured reviews all across the internet to figure out which chain has better quality produce (and better deals, too). We've broken down each produce component to show you exactly where you should make your next produce purchase — whether you're all about saving money or value the quality of all-organic produce. To help back up our claims, we also used personal experience from shopping at both stores. Just keep in mind that this experience is primarily regional — so we made sure to use plenty of nationwide online reviews to check our shopping experiences.

The quality of your produce will also vary from store to store. If you're still a little hesitant about going all-in on one chain's produce options, browse around at your local Aldi and Trader Joe's before you make your final decision.

